Man gets 20 years for murdering Lizel Booysen, 13, at refuse site

Cape Town – A Barrydale man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering a 13-year-old girl last year. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile has commended all the officers involved for their dedication and vigilance which led to the arrest, conviction and imprisonment imposed on the 34-year-old Petrus September in the Swellendam High Court.

On Saturday, July 18, September had persuaded the deceased, Lizel Booysen, and a friend to accompany him to a refuse site, where he hid his liquor. When they reached the site, he ordered her teenage friend to remain behind and disappeared with Lizel. Later, the friend heard a scream and suspected something awful might have happened and ran to alert her family in Smittville, police said. A search ensued, comprising SAPS and community members. When they eventually found the suspect, he was interrogated, which later led to the discovery of the body of the deceased, which was concealed under debris in a bushy area.