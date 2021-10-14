Man gets 50 years for robbing, assaulting two Overberg women

Cape Town – Sheldon Davids has been sentenced to an effective 50 years behind bars in the Caledon Regional Court for robbing and assaulting two women in the Overberg in August 2019 in unrelated cases. According to reports, Davids had attacked and brutally assaulted a female in her house on August 3, 2019, hitting her over her head with a torch, Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said. The victim sustained head injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Six days later, Davids had robbed an elderly female. His victim had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery after he threw her to the ground, resulting in her sustaining injuries to her face. Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tembisile Patekile lauded the investigating officer for his commitment and dedication to ensure a safer community. In September last year, Aimsley Witbooi, 20, appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court for allegedly murdering mother-of-three Juanita Willemse, 31.

Witbooi was arrested after Willemse’s body was found dumped in Cambridge Road near her Hawston home . A rope was found around her neck. She was last seen with Witbooi, the father of her youngest child. Her aunt, Elvera Mento, said: “The family wants answers because at the moment we can only assume that maybe he killed her because she moved on with her life.’’