One man was shot dead and two others were wounded in a shooting incident on 8th Avenue in Athlone, Cape Town, paramedics said. File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - One man was shot dead and two others were wounded in a shooting incident on 8th Avenue in Athlone, Cape Town on Saturday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with the Life Healthcare, arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

On closer inspection, paramedics found that one man had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead by Life Healthcare paramedics.

Two other men were tended to by paramedics on the scene. One man had sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks, leaving him in a serious condition, while the other man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

Both men were treated for their injuries and were provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, both patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)