Man sought after petrol poured over woman, attempted robbery in Knysna

Cape Town – Knysna detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing George William Cameron in connection with an attempted robbery. Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said the 47-year-old Cameron is believed to be somewhere around Cape Town.

It is alleged that a 69-year-old woman was lured by a man into a business transaction near the Knysna Waterfront on May 5, Spies said. On arrival, the man got into her vehicle and threatened the woman. The woman then had petrol poured over her and the man attempted to rob her. "She managed to escape the ordeal and went to seek assistance. The suspect fled on foot thereafter,” Spies said.