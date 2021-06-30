Man sought after petrol poured over woman, attempted robbery in Knysna
Cape Town – Knysna detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing George William Cameron in connection with an attempted robbery.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said the 47-year-old Cameron is believed to be somewhere around Cape Town.
It is alleged that a 69-year-old woman was lured by a man into a business transaction near the Knysna Waterfront on May 5, Spies said. On arrival, the man got into her vehicle and threatened the woman.
The woman then had petrol poured over her and the man attempted to rob her.
"She managed to escape the ordeal and went to seek assistance. The suspect fled on foot thereafter,” Spies said.
A search for the suspect was unsuccessful. A warrant for his arrest was issued in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cameron is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Captain Claudette van Zyl, on 044 302 6652 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Any information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.
IOL