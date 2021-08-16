Man who killed girlfriend, son with hammer gets two life terms

Cape Town – A Worcester man who bludgeoned his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son to death has been sentenced to two life terms for their deaths. Moegamat Kassiem Fortuin was sentenced in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two years’ imprisonment for attempted arson and a further five years’ imprisonment for the attempted murder of his sister.

Fortuin, who was convicted on the charges on August 5, pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Evidence before the court revealed that Fortuin was in a relationship with Melvina Adler, 30, and he murdered her and her 10-year-old son, Jovante Clyde Deelan, in November 2020 at his family home in Monrone Street in Roodewal, Worcester.

Jovante Deelan, 10, and mom Melvina Adler from Worcester. Pictures: Supplied The court heard that the pair had an extremely volatile relationship and Fortuin was extremely jealous. According to the summary of facts before the court, Fortuin and Adler were visiting a friend on November 3, 2020, and drinking.

Fortuin became abusive towards Adler, who eventually wanted to leave. On their way home, Fortuin tried to hit Adler, but he was prevented from touching her. Adler, who kept on walking, was ambushed by Fortuin from behind. He grabbed her around the neck and ran with her into a steel safety fence.

Moegamat Kassiem Fortuin Picture: Supplied A friend intervened and Adler was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

On November 8, 2020, the day of the murders, both Adler and her son were last seen at Fortuin’s family home. During the day members of the community last saw the young boy walking with Fortuin, who had also bought two bottles of petrol at a local petrol station. At about 2pm Adler and her son were seen inside Fortuin’s room. There was another person in one of the bedrooms throughout the day.

At about 7.30pm, people inside the home started getting a petrol stench within the home and at the time Fortuin’s room door was locked. The court heard that the door had to be kicked in to gain entry and this is where both deceased were found on the bed and Fortuin on the floor. The court heard that the cause of death of the deceased was “blunt force trauma to the head”.

During his plea explanation Fortuin admitted to bashing Adler with a hammer on her head, which he claimed to have used from his toolbox after they had an argument relating to Adler allegedly terminating her pregnancy without his knowledge. When her 10-year-old son intervened, he attacked the boy with the hammer too. Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, welcomed Fortuin’s sentence.