Cape Town - The burnt body of a young man found dumped in Strandfontein six months ago has been identified as the son of a former journalist and activist.

Last week, blood DNA results confirmed the remains of a man who went missing a year ago, and had been tortured, was that of Ashley Oosterwyk, 30.

Ashley, was the son of Trevor Oosterwyk, a former writer for Independent Media, activist and current spokesperson for StatsSA.

Trevor, 59 and from Mitchells Plain, on Monday confirmed the remains were that of his son.

Ashley disappeared in February last year and was last seen in Grassy Park.

In August, police contacted Trevor and his family about a burnt body which had been found on Strandfontein Beach.

Blood DNA was provided by Ashley’s mother and last week the family learnt the results matched the body which had been found.

Ashley made headlines in 2009 when he was fingered as a member of the Rinquest gang, which was suspected of carrying out a spate of robberies in Constantia.

During a robbery in Constantia in September 2009, a shootout occurred between guards.

ADT security guards cornered the gang and while the men were attempting to get away, the driver, Yassiem Rinquest, 40 was wounded.

He died later in hospital.

They were subsequently dubbed the “Rinquest gang” after terrorising residents in the Southern Suburbs for four years.

On Monday, Trevor told the Daily Voice the family was both relieved and devastated at the news.

“My son was missing since 1 February, he was last seen in the Grassy Park area,.“His mother opened a missing person’s report with police and then in August, the police approached us about a body that was found.

“DNA testing was done after his mother gave the necessary blood."

“On 4 January, they confirmed it was my son."

“My son had no children and there is a mixed feeling now; sadness and relief because he was gone for so long.”

