Marius Fransman diagnosed with Covid-19

Fransman shared the news in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.

"Since my return from abroad 2 weeks ago , I didn't feel too well, and decided in line with health protocols and realizing that this has become life's reality, to do a test last Monday. After a week of waiting for my results, it is now confirmed I tested positive for the Corona Virus, I am currently hospitalised but doing fine, my family is being taken care of and will undergo relevant tests, so have I advised those that came into contact with me the last month," he wrote. Former ANC Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman has been hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent testing last week after feeling unwell upon his return from an overseas trip.





"I am doing well under the circumstances, and want to appeal to everyone to get themselves tested if you show symptoms and lets all start practicing good hygiene, adhere to the lockdown regulations, and all join in the call to flatten the curve."





Earlier on Tuesday Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reported that 348 cornfirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported across the province. Of these, Winde said, 13 were being treated in hospitals, with three of them being in critical condition.





Winde also reported that the province had enjoyed marked success in the treatment of patients infected with the virus and that a total of 50 patients had recovered.



