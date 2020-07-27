Marius Fransman receives 'gift of honour' award from musical theatre groups

A group of musical theatre companies in South Africa have sent "a gift of honour" to former Western Cape ANC chairperson and former deputy minister of International Relations, Marius Fransman. In what they titled a service of honour, held digitally, award-winning musical theater group Soweto Spiritual Singers presented Fransman with an award to honour him for "working tirelessly to create employment for South African artists". Speaking for Soweto based theater group, Sing Africa, Thabo Mthsweni said the music industry had hit an all time low because of the coronavirus. "Shows have been cancelled, promoters worldwide have lost money and the entertainment industry will take years to recover. We are not selling our music and people are losing jobs. We can't travel and we can't get booked. When people are unemployed, music, movies and entertainment is not a priority but Marius, through his projects, has been doing so much to keep us employed." Mthsweni said. In April Fransman opened the applications for actors, writers, musicians and directors wanting to join the Southern African 'Fight to Fame' project. This followed Fransman's undertaking as Southern African head for international movie company Fight to Fame.

Fight to Fame BMS (also known as Blockchain, Movie Sports in the United States) originates from Hollywood, with Chinese film producers and investors, aiming to bring combat competitions, music and acting competitions where the winners will get roles in Hollywood films.

Moja Media, a Fight for Fame BMS partner has also signed a partnership agreement with the Hollywood-based Cinema Libre Studio, which will now produce and distribute films in South Africa

During the South African lock down, the project is producing Chain of Voices, a feature film based on the book by South African author André Brink. Another film is being produced, addressing the human impact of colonial oppression on an indigenous population and reflect on the brutality of slavery in Cape Town.

Having established itself as one of the pioneering platforms for fighting sport, music and film-making, the Fight to Fame BMS has announced the news about its collaboration with Vancouver-based globally reputed crypto exchange, BKEX.

Although Fransman seems to have temporary put politics aside, a recent link connected him to a company that offered political advice to countries like France and Cuba.

Fransman became a member of Parliament in 2009 where he chaired the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education. He worked as MEC for various portfolios in the Western Cape, including Social Development.

Fight to Fame South Africa has already attached over 400 artists.

According to a advertising agency Ogilvy, Fight to Fame South Africa was looking to work with South African Gospel powerhouse Joyous Celebration this year.