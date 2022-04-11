Mass iftar brings Cape Town community together, feeds over 1 200

Cape Town - As Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadaan, one Cape Town community has been given the gift of having a mass iftar for the first time. Ramadaan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Story continues below Advertisment

When one hears the name of the area Cafda in Retreat, it is usually associated with gang violence, gangsterism and volatility. However, on Sunday residents in the area stood side by side as they feasted at iftar time, thanks to the local mosque and community organisations. Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramaadan. The community of Cafda were treated to its first ever mass iftar on Sunday. Photo: supplied This is the first time a mass iftar has been held in the area.

Peter Charles Street was cordoned off as over 1 200 residents, Muslim and non-Muslim, came together to break bread. The iftar was hosted by Masjid-Tul-Islamieya, Shireen Ishmail in collaboration with Carers Unite, Upcountry Feeding Hands, Shumeez Scott Foundation and the Girls Feeding Scheme. The community of Cafda were treated to its first ever mass iftar on Sunday. Photo: supplied The road was laid with treats, food, fruit, and beverages as long as 200 metres for all to enjoy.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mass iftars are a common occurrence on the Cape Flats during Ramadan, when streets are cordoned off and people from all walks of life, religion and races are invited to share a meal and conversation with those in their communities. The community of Cafda were treated to its first ever mass iftar on Sunday. Photo: supplied Speaking to IOL, Upcountry Feeding Hands’s Ishmail said the event was a massive success. “It was so beautiful. The children in the area are so humble and well behaved. Two little boys, one aged eight and the other nine years old came up to me to say it was the best day of their life. They told me they hope the Lord rewards us for what we have done,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Residents could not stop thanking us. “Every year areas do mass iftars, this is the first time ever Cafda has had one and it was awesome. Something so different and so beautiful,” Ishmail added. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment