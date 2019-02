CAPE TOWN - Several couples tied the knot on Robben Island in the annual Valentine's Day mass marriage ceremony on Thursday. Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele accompanied the couples before handing over their marriage certificates at a chapel on the island.

Valentines Day weddings have been happening on Robben Island for 19 years.

This year, the Garrison church, where the ceremony is held, hosted the first same sex marriage.

Several couples tied the knot in the annual Valentine's Day mass marriage ceremony at the Garrison Church on Robben Island. Photo: Supplied by GCIS

African News Agency (ANA)