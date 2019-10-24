Picture: Black ice from Pexels

Need some help acing the National Senior Certificate Mathematical Literacy Paper 2 exam? We've got you covered with this study guide provided by the Department of Basic Education! These past papers, which are made up of both questions and answers, are meant to give Grade 12 pupils a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the Mathematical Literacy Paper 2 questions, followed by the answers.