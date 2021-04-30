Mayor Plato ’on alert for unlawful occupation of District 6 restitution land’

Cape Town – City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says it ’’will do absolutely everything in its power and within the law to protect the rightful beneficiaries of District 6 from unlawful occupation of restitution land’’.

On Friday, the City said it had received information that a group of people are intending to unlawfully occupying parts of the District 6 restitution land in central Cape Town.

Plato said: ’’I recently met with the District 6 Working Committee who are committed to protecting the land and to working with the City to ensure that the restitution process proceeds without any unnecessary delays.’’

The City has approached the SAPS for assistance and City law enforcement agencies are on high alert and monitoring the area. It is considering its options, including possible court action if necessary.

’’A successful large-scale occupation of this land will have a profoundly disastrous impact on thousands of restitution beneficiaries. This land is earmarked for the rightful beneficiaries who were forcibly removed from the area by the apartheid government,’’ the City said.

’’The restitution process is national government-led and there have regrettably been many delays to date. Unconfirmed reports of possible political instigation have been received and are being looked into.

’’The City is liaising with all affected landowners in the area, including City departments, the National Department of Rural Development and Land Reform and some private organisations such as a church and tertiary institution.’’

There have been smaller pockets of unlawful occupations already on parts of this land. The City has been unable to thwart all attempts especially under national Covid-19 regulations, and in particular two court cases that have limited the City’s powers as a landowner and enforcer of by-laws.

IOL