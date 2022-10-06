MEC condemns Camps Bay shooting, calls for swift arrests

Cape Town - Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community, Reagan Allen has expressed deep concern after two people were gunned down in Camps Bay on Wednesday. The victims, believed to be taxi drivers, were gunned down in Victoria Road before 4pm.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “I extend my sincere condolences to anyone that is affected by this horrible incident. “Regardless of the motive, which is unknown at this stage, these types of events should not occur in any area across the Western Cape or the country for that matter.

“I want to assure both locals and those not from our shores that we will do everything in our power to apprehend these unscrupulous characters,” Allen said. He said his department is currently in the process of activating its Tourism Safety Officers to ensure the safety of all visitors in the Cape Town central business district (CBD) and on Table Mountain National Park trails. Graduates from the Chrysalis Academy will be incorporated into this programme, as the province is expecting to have a bumper tourism season.

“I’ve been informed by SAPS that at this stage no arrests have been made, but they are following up on all leads. “A social media post of someone who witnessed the incident has also been shared with me, and I’ve forwarded this to SAPS. “I trust SAPS will also interview this individual if they haven’t done so yet, while also providing trauma counselling to anyone who might require it,” Allen said.

He called for those responsible for the murders to be arrested immediately as they clearly had no regard for life. Allen has also urged anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact all law enforcement agencies to ensure the criminals responsible can get removed from the streets. [email protected]