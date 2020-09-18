MEC in shock after Western Cape high school principal is shot dead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has lamented the death of a Grabouw school principal. Described by her colleagues as having been a ’’dynamic principal and a beautiful person’’, Zameka Mfubesi, of Umyezo Wama Apile High School, was shot dead on Friday, Schäfer said in a statement. “I am shocked and saddened by news that we have lost one of our principals to a senseless act of violence,” Schäfer said. “Details are currently limited, and we call on SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation. I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school’s staff and learners. “Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them.

“She is described by her colleagues as having been a dynamic principal and a beautiful person. This is a tremendous loss for her school and for the WCED.

“This has been a year when the value and leadership of our principals and teachers has really come to the fore as they handled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their schools. To lose one of them in this manner is heartbreaking.

’’We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time of grieving.”

IOL