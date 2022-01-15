Media barred from Mafe bail application court case

Durban - Journalists have been barred from entering the Western Cape High Court where Zandile Mafe's bail application is being heard. On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that an urgent bail application had been brought before the court.

However, on Saturday, media were told they could not enter the courtroom. According to reports, the area was heavily guarded by police and some streets cordoned off by police cones and officials. Later, only a handful of reporters were allowed entry. Those left out were told that the court was full.

It is believed that Mafe is not present in court. Mafe is accused of starting a fire at the Parliament precinct on January 2. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the fire had affected both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of the Parliament buildings, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.