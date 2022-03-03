Meet the man who continues his family’s business established in 1916

Cape Town - A Cape Town man has continued the legacy of his family business, which was established in 1916. Artie Frick, 76, from Parow, is the proud owner of Frick Sewing Machines and believes the love of sewing has not died.

The business was started by his grandfather, and later his father inherited the business. Speaking to IOL, Frick said his father took over the business because he was the eldest, and him being his father’s eldest, had to take over and keep the legacy going. Artie Frick, 76, from Parow continues his family's sewing machine business which was established by his grandfather in 1916. Photo: supplied “I have been in sewing and sewing machines for my entire life.

“We had a shop in Durban Road in Bellville, but as times changed and rent just sky-rocketed, I opened the business at my home. “I have a workshop where everything is done. “I have been fixing sewing machines since I was a young boy. I know everything there is to know about sewing machines, and I have a passion for this,” he said.

Frick said in earlier years, sewing machines were extremely affordable, and they imported many of their machines. Artie Frick currently has over 100 sewing machines in his workshop. Photo: supplied “At that time, the rand was strong and importing machines were cheap. My father was even invited to an expo in Osaka (all expenses paid) for three months. “We could attend many international expos, which was amazing.

“Today, everything is expensive. Advertisements are expensive. Things have changed so much,” he explained. Frick fixes, restores and sells exquisite sewing machines and has over 100 sewing machines in his workshop. The father of four said he would not be able to teach someone how to do the things he does as experience far outweighs any lesson.

His son also works for him. “Sewing is my passion, and this has not died out. People come from families where they grew up with sewing, and this skill has been passed down from generation to generation. “People would be surprised as to just how popular sewing still is.

“This job is challenging, but just knowing I can assist a customer who needs help brings me happiness,” Frick told IOL. He has customers from across the country and Namibia. “I am open seven days a week. I do this so I don’t sit around doing nothing. I like keeping myself busy and knowing people come from far and wide makes it even more rewarding,” Frick adds.