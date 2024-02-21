Meet the remarkable individuals set to receive UCT's honorary doctorates

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is set to bestow honorary doctorates upon six exceptional individuals during this year's graduation ceremonies. This ceremonies will highlight their remarkable contributions to their respective fields and society as a whole.

The distinguished recipients are Dr Debbie Bradshaw, Mr Lionel Davis, Ms Shirley Gunn, Professor Michael R Hayden, Professor Brian Huntley, and Professor Lehlohonolo BBJ Machobane. In a statement released on Tuesday, interim UCT Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy emphasised the significance of these awards, stating: "Honorary doctorates hold an important place in the academic community and are bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary achievement." Reddy further elaborated: "These individuals serve as inspirational figures: their work and accomplishments align with UCT’s values and our vision of being an inclusive, research-intensive African university that addresses the challenges of our time through cutting-edge teaching and research."

These are the people who are set to receive the achievements. Dr Debbie Bradshaw, a distinguished biostatistician and epidemiologist, will receive a Doctor of Science (honoris causa) degree in recognition of her pivotal contributions to public health research and policy shaping in South Africa. Mr Lionel Davis, a prominent artist and anti-apartheid activist, will be honoured with a Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa) for his enduring commitment to social justice and preserving the history of marginalised communities.

Ms Shirley Gunn, recognised for her activism and leadership in human rights, will also be awarded a Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa) degree for her tireless efforts in advocating for the rights of the marginalised. Professor Michael R Hayden, a clinician-scientist and humanitarian, will receive a Doctor of Science in Medicine (honoris causa) for his groundbreaking contributions to medical genetics and neuro-degenerative diseases. Professor Brian Huntley, a renowned biodiversity researcher and conservationist, will be conferred with a Doctor of Science (honoris causa) degree in recognition of his decades-long dedication to advancing biodiversity conservation and research.

Professor Lehlohonolo BBJ Machobane, a trailblazing scholar and statesman, will receive a Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa) for his remarkable academic journey and contributions to education and governance in Lesotho and beyond. Specific details regarding the graduation ceremonies will be announced in due course. "As members of the UCT community, we take pride in celebrating the achievements of these remarkable individuals, and draw inspiration from their endeavours," remarked Reddy.