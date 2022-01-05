Metrorail file charges as new train stoned by youth in Steenberg

CAPE TOWN – Metrorail announced it has opened a case of malicious damage to property after a group of youths stoned its new train. According to the acting spokesperson for the rail service Nana Zenani the train was stoned at Steenberg station en route to Fish Hoek.

She said the driver’s cabin window will now have to be replaced as that’s where the stone struck. “More damages could have been caused and a commuter hurt, but fortunately this was not the case. “Metrorail is appealing to local parents, local leadership and local authorities to protect the people’s assets.

“The assets were bought and are being maintained using taxpayer monies. Metrorail will therefore relentlessly pursue the perpetrators of such vandalism,” Zenani said. She said the rail service is in the process of reinstating the train service across all lines and that extensive repair works have been done to various Metrorail assets due to vandalism. The services between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town are set to resume today.

The Southern Line (from Cape Town to Simon’s Town) is now fully operational. “The stoning of trains adds another layer of difficulty in delivering services and is therefore intolerable to Metrorail,” Zenani said. The rail service said it will be maintaining a “hawkish stance” against such acts of senseless behaviour towards the government assets managed by Metrorail.