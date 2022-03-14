Metrorail to reinstate rail service to the northern line in Cape Town

Cape Town - Commuters travelling along the northern line in Cape Town are expected to get some relief after Metrorail announced the reinstatement of the rail service to Bellville this week. The Cape Town and Bellville via Goodwood line was closed in March 2020 under lockdown level 5 as part of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisment

Metrorail said the line would be restored in various phases. On Monday, during phase 1, trains will run along the line without passengers as part of a trial operation. By Wednesday, commuters can expect the service to be in full swing and it will come with a new operating timetable.

All train stations between Cape Town and Bellville will be in operation, with the exception of Parow Station which will have to undergo further repairs after it was badly vandalised. Metrorail acting regional manager in the Western Cape, Kaparo Molefi, said the rail service was focused on recovering passenger rail services in the province. “Our aim is to ensure that all our rail corridors are operating as expected post the Covid-19 level 5 shut downs and that all vandalised station facilities are repaired in line with customer needs,” Molefi said.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said Metrorail had finalised its improvements and upgrades to three of the six stations along the northern line, namely Tygerberg, Vasco and Elsies River. The upgrade to Thornton Station is nearing completion. Repairs to the overhead electrical infrastructure have been completed and it is ready to supply overhead traction power to the trains. During the trial operations, drivers will be re-orientated and re-trained on safety along the northern line.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Metrorail will focus on ensuring that station facilities as well as rail infrastructure are up to standard before we operate the line as per the Rail Safety Regulator,” Molefi said. “Passenger and employee safety in operations are the most important aspects of service resumption.” [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment