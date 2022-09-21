Minor on ‘shooting spree’ sentenced to 68 years in prison

Cape Town: A Cape Town teenager who murdered a 16-year-old boy and shot three others, including a nine-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 68 years imprisonment. The killer, 17, was sentenced in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the teenager gunned down another teenager in Kraaifontein last year. “In February 2021, the then-16-year-old went to Petrus Street in Kraaifontein where he found the unsuspecting victim standing in his yard with his friends. He opened fire and killed him, and was later arrested and released on bail,” Gwala said. However, undeterred by his pending criminal matter and while out on bail, he went on a shooting spree.

“In July 2021, whilst on bail, the accused spotted a rival gang member in the street and immediately pulled out a firearm and fired several shots, fatally wounding him. “He then turned around and shot a nine-year-old girl in the neck, an adult female in the knee, and then shot at another person but he missed. “After his shooting spree, the suspect was arrested and the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) took over both cases,” Gwala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Detective Warrant Officer Otto Landsberg, from the Provincial Organised Crime AGU, built a strong case against the accused. The teenager was found guilty on all nine charges against him. The court sentenced him to 30 years imprisonment for two counts of murder, 30 years imprisonment for three counts of attempted murder, and eight years imprisonment for the possession of a firearm and ammunition.