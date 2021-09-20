Missing Aqeelah Jacobs: ’I never thought in a million years this would happen’

Cape Town – Aqeelah Jacobs, who has been missing since Saturday, is still being sought by Athlone police, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed on Monday. The 19-year-old Jacobs’s mother, Rashida Bestman, who lives in Rylands, posted a heart-breaking message on Facebook on Sunday: ’’Yesterday something happened to my family that I never in a million years thought would happen. My daughter, Aqeelah Jacobs, is missing.

’’The last time she was at the house was 2h00 yesterday afternoon at Jane Road, Rylands.’’ This evoked a strong response on social media, with the post being shared numerous times. One Facebook user commented: ’’May the Almighty grant her a safe and sound (passage) back home and protect her. Ameen.“

Aqeelah is 1.6m tall, weighs about 65kg and has black hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is requested to contact Sergeant Fortune at the Athlone police station on 078 839 0284/021. Commenting in general on the need for the family of missing people to give accurate information, Candice van der Heever, of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, told the Weekend Argus earlier: “I find that some people also get the dates wrong about when they last saw their loved one. This is also a contributing factor to bodies not being identified. ’’Sometimes families don’t even know their loved one is missing because they are not in touch often. Please, if you haven't seen or heard from them check how they doing and where they are and keep recent pictures of them.“