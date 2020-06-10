Missing Cape Town man found at a morgue, one month later

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - It was a heartbreaking moment for the family of a Delft man who went missing for more than a month after finding his body in a city morgue. On 9 May, Christopher Swartz, 27, from Delft left for a visit to his sister in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, but never arrived. On Friday, the family learnt that Christopher had allegedly been hit by a speeding taxi and died. His cousin Abigail Swartz, 30, says they are heart broken, but at least they have closure. “We are glad that we found him otherwise we would never have known what happened to him,” Abigail says. “People from the Missings Persons Unit called us on Friday after reading the story in the Daily Voice to say a man of his description had been found.

“On Friday my cousin Charlene Pienaar and I went to Tygerberg Hospital where his body lay in the mortuary.”

“We viewed him through a glass panel and recognised him by his blue scarf and orange beads around his neck.

“They also showed us photos from the accident scene in Brackenfell and we could see it was him.

“We heard that he was knocked in Old Paarl Road on the day he to Wallacedene.

“Apparently the taxi wanted to overtake another taxi and drove into Christopher.”

According to Charlene, two suspects have been arrested, but were released on bail.

Police did not respond to queries.

Daily Voice