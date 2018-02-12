Berlyn Arnold life was taken after he tried to comfort a woman. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A missionary was killed in Bonteheuwel over the weekend when he was stabbed in the heart allegedly by a jealous boyfriend.

The family of Berlyn Arnold, 33, say they are sad after the man’s life was taken after he tried to comfort a woman.

The youth pastor was a missionary for Victory Outreach International in Johannesburg and in recent weeks had been visiting his family in Bonteheuwel.

On Friday night, Arnold and his cousin were visiting family in Kiaat Road and when he spotted an old friend in the road, he went to greet and hug her.

Residents say the woman’s boyfriend became enraged and walked up to him and stabbed him in the chest.

His 26-year-old cousin, who asked not to be named, says a relative stopped a passing bakkie and together they took Arnold to Vanguard Day Hospital, where he died.

His family raced to hospital, but it was too late.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says a murder case has been opened. No arrests have been made.

Heartbroken aunt, Karen George, 53, says Arnold lost his mother when he was only eight years old and was raised by her and another relative, Narrieman Jack.

She says four years ago, Arnold “was going down the wrong path” and had been stabbed.

“He was stabbed in the tummy and his guts were hanging out. He made a decision to fix his life and became a Christian and dedicated his life to God,” says the aunt.

“He spent all his time trying to motivate youngsters to stay away from bad things. He worked in Joburg and we have not seen him in three years and now his life was taken by jealousy.”

Ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, says the Bonteheuwel community is disgusted and horrified by the murder of an innocent man.

“This was a brutal and callous act by one idiot to take another man’s life in cold blood for basically nothing,” he says.

“This is indicative of the society we are living in and the community and I will not stand for this. This was a man of God. We will not rest until this guy is found and put in jail.”

Meanwhile Arnold’s family will host a memorial service at Victory Outreach International in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday, which will be followed by his funeral at Victory Outreach International in Goodwood the following week.

