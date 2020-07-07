Mitchells Plain family one step closer to getting justice for son killed in 2018 drive-by shooting

After two long and traumatic years, the family of Chad Basson, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting, are one step closer to getting justice after his alleged killer was caught in Port Elizabeth over the weekend. Parents Dawn and Cornelius Basson were all smiles at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court yesterday as the suspect, Jeffrey Afrika, 21, made his first appearance on murder charges. The death of 19-year-old Chad sparked an outcry in Lentegeur after he was gunned down while saving his friends from being shot during a gun battle between the Fancy Boys and Junior Cisco Yakkies gangs in July 2018. At the time, residents said that Chad and his friends, who had attended a 21st birthday party, were mistaken for gangsters and came under fire. KILLED: Chad Basson, 19 Picture: Supplied

Witnesses told the Daily Voice the brave teen shielded his friends from bullets. According to a police source, cops had been on the hunt for Afrika, a suspected member of the Fancy Boys gang, who fled Cape Town after the shooting.

“He is a Fancy Boy and he ran away after the shooting. On Saturday a provincial tracing team found him hiding in Port Elizabeth and he was brought back to Mitchells Plain and charged with murder,” says the source.

Chad’s family were unable to sit in on the appearance due to Covid-19 regulations, but after a brief appearance, the detectives came out of the courtroom and informed them the case had been postponed to 9 July.

His emotional father, Cornelius, 56, said Chad’s death has been devastating for the family and they always hoped the killer would be caught.

“The pace of the investigation for me was too slow,” said Cornelius.

“I stand here with mixed emotions because I know this was a long road, but I know there is another long road ahead of us.

EMOTIONALLY DRAINING: Cornelius Basson, 56 Picture: Leon Knipe/Daily Voice





“I saw my children suffer in silence and sometimes I have to comfort my wife and my daughter crying at the same time.

“My other sons, I am also very worried about because they are withdrawn and quiet. When my son died, it felt like I aged 10 years. I am emotionally drained.”

