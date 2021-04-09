Mitchells Plain hospital ‘Covid-19 free’ after releasing last patient with virus

Cape Town - The Melomed Hospital in Mitchells Plain discharged its last Covid-19 patient earlier this week, making the health institution free of the coronavirus for now.

The 40-year-old woman was released on Wednesday after being hospitalised for a week, said the marketing manager for the private hospital group, Shameema Adams.

“Whilst we are mindful of the fact that there may be more Covid-19 admissions at the hospital in future, this key milestone is one that must not go unnoticed given the arduous journey that has been overcome in recent months,” Adams said.

She said the Melomed Mitchells Plain was one of the first hospitals in South Africa to have admitted and treated a Covid-19 patient – on April 19 last year.

It was the first hospital in the Melomed group to currently have no Covid-19 patients admitted, with the rest having also seen a major decline in cases.