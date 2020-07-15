Modelling boss accused of raping teen gets bail because he 'might contract Covid-19 in jail'

Cape Town – Alleged child rapist Nicholas Nico Mare was granted bail of R10 000 at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday despite facing similar charges on three previous occasions. The owner of Tariro Model Management faces charges of rape, sexual assault, the creation of child porn and the sexual exploitation of children. Mare, 50, was arrested after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl he was photographing at his studio in Loop Street in the City Centre on 24 June. Yesterday, the suspect appeared to be limping in court, dressed in a white T-shirt and grey trousers. State prosecutor Mabhongo Bulwana said he brought to court a clinical psychologist’s report. However, defence attorney William Booth objected to the report, arguing that it has no merit.

“The document the State wants to put before court is worth nothing, it is just a piece of paper,” Booth expressed.

He said the person who compiled the document had not spoken to the teenage complainant, witnesses or even the girl’s parents.

The 14-year-old alleged victim said Mare made her perform sexual acts on him for six hours and masturbated while photographing her.

Bulwana said it is not the first time the accused has been charged with sexual offences: “He was once, twice, thrice charged with sexual offences before, who knows if he is granted bail he won’t commit the same offence again?”

Bulwana said the State wants bail to be denied because it would not be in the interest of justice if Mare is released.

However, Magistrate Ronel Oliver said due to Mare’s ill health and the fact that Pollsmoor Prison is overcrowded, there is every chance the accused might contract Covid-19 and die.

She did not specify his illness, but said it was a respiratory problem which affected his breathing. She said he also had “a clean record”, a fixed address and the support of friends and family.

Oliver granted bail of R10 000 with strict conditions.

Mare has been banned from leaving the Western Cape and is also not allowed to go back to his studio.

He should also not be in contact with any child under 18 years and must keep away from the teen girl and her family.

“The court orders you to house arrest 24/7, and you will not leave your house without the concern of the Investigation Officer,” the magistrate instructed.

The matter was postponed to 23 September for further investigation.

Daily Voice