Cape Town - Moehydien Pangaker was on Friday charged with the kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester on Wednesday evening two weeks after she disappeared.
The 54-year-old appeared at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where residents crowded Court C and the street outside.
Wearing a beige pants and striped shirt Pangaker covered his face and through his Legal Aid lawyer told the court he has injuries to his neck, ribs, arms and legs allegedly caused by the police.
Pangaker who has sparked an uproar since police named him as the prime suspect in the disappearance of Tazne, will not be applying for bail.
Earlier emotions ran high inside and outside the court with supporters banging on doors and chanting "we want justice".