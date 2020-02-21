Moehydien Pangaker charged with murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk









Police officers and court personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds and emotions inside Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday. Picture: Norman Cloete Cape Town - Moehydien Pangaker was on Friday charged with the kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester on Wednesday evening two weeks after she disappeared. The 54-year-old appeared at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where residents crowded Court C and the street outside. Wearing a beige pants and striped shirt Pangaker covered his face and through his Legal Aid lawyer told the court he has injuries to his neck, ribs, arms and legs allegedly caused by the police. Pangaker who has sparked an uproar since police named him as the prime suspect in the disappearance of Tazne, will not be applying for bail.

Earlier emotions ran high inside and outside the court with supporters banging on doors and chanting "we want justice".

Police officers and court personnel had tough time controlling the crowds. SAPS officers were forced to allow the surging crowd into the already-packed courtroom which is now bursting at capacity. At one stage, the father of Tazne had to appeal to the raucous crowd for calm.

One court personnel member threatened the crowd that he would ask the magistrate to move proceedings to the prison should order not be restored.

Tazne disappeared metres from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago.

On Monday Pangaker, an ex-convict who apparently lived in the same area, was tracked down to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where he appeared in court and was charged with kidnapping. He was then transported to Cape Town.

Interviewing of the suspect on Wednesday night led detectives to the gruesome discovery of Tazne's body in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester.

Weekend Argus