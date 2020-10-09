Mom lost memory after teen was killed on way to shop

Cape Town – A 54-year-old mother from Kraaifontein temporarily lost her memory after her teenage son was killed. Irven Johnson was on his way to the shop on Wednesday at about 7pm when he was gunned down near the Eikenfontein train station in Scottsville. A relative explained: “Irven was on his way to the shop when he was shot dead, his mother was busy doing the laundry when they came to call her to the scene. “She was very shocked when she saw him and she forgot everything. She couldn’t remember anything and she sat crying next to his body.” The relative says Irven was not a gangster and they are all shocked by his death.

“He was loved by everyone, he could talk to anyone, young or old. He matriculated from Scotsville High School last year and had a lot of friends.

“We are all very shocked and sad that this lovely young man was taken from us in such a brutal manner. We do not know why anyone would want to hurt him.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old male in Petunia street, Scottsville, Kraaifontein on Wednesday, at around 7pm is currently under investigation by Kraaifontein SAPS,” he said.

“The victim was shot several times in what appears to be a gang related shooting and died on the scene due to injuries sustained.

“A case of murder has been registered for investigation. No one has been arrested yet.”

Daily Voice