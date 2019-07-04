File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police are on the verge of arresting more constables in the Milnerton and Table View areas who are allegedly in cahoots with crime syndicates targeting Chinese nationals. This after two police officers were recently apprehended, along with three civilians, while they were allegedly on their way to rob a Chinese businessman in Parow.

The five are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

A charge of hijacking a motor vehicle was also expected to be added to the charge sheet of the five, who are accused of the theft of a motor vehicle from a police station, fitting it with cloned registration plates and being in possession of housebreaking equipment comprising a crowbar, cable ties and gloves.

Investigators have also established that a third police officer linked to the incident was apparently dropped off in Khayelitsha and is still on the run.

According to investigators, the five appearing on Thursday are apparently linked to several criminal activities carried out predominantly in the Northern suburbs.

It has been further alleged that two similar gangs that also included police officers were operating in Milnerton and Table View and were targeting Chinese and other businessmen.

A private investigator in the area rendering a service to businesses was said to have footage of officers involved in crime and was busy finalising the footage to hand it to the police.

He indicated that Chinese nationals were targeted because of their alleged involvement in the illicit abalone trade.

Security specialist and private investigator Mike Bolhuis said: “Police officers linked to criminal activities and syndicates is something that happens on a large scale nationwide.

“In Gauteng, we are inundated with complaints of officers allegedly involved in intimidation, bribery, extortion, housebreaking, human trafficking, gang activities and disappearance of evidence.”

A report, Corruption in Uniform, released last month by Corruption Watch, paints a grim picture of corruption in the police service and officers allegedly involved in criminal activities.

Cape Argus