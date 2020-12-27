More police deployed to Cape Town’s Ocean View as gang violence flares up

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has reinforced deployments in the Ocean View area in Cape Town following sporadic incidents of shooting, public violence, attacks, and damage to property linked to conflict between warring gangs in the area late on Saturday, the SAPS in the province said.

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his brother wounded when three suspects shot at them late on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Sunday.

Later on Saturday evening, a large group of men apparently responding to the shooting incident, set two vehicles alight at 7pm close to the shooting scene. The group was alleged to have also pursued another man who had to jump from the window of his home while fleeing his attackers. An informal dwelling was also damaged during the attacks, Potelwa said.

A 23-year-old suspect, who was part of the group, was apprehended after he was found with a home made firearm (zip gun) and ammunition. Meanwhile, two people were being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting incident. A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with one of the two vehicles that were set alight.

Ocean View detectives were probing murder, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property cases. SAPS anti-gang unit members, tactical response team members, public order police, and additional detectives were deployed in the area to monitor flare-ups and trace suspects.