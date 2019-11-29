Cape Town - A Manenberg couple has been battling to bury their foster son for nearly two months after Salt River Mortuary refused to release his body.
Mom Berenice Kou, 51, says despite raising Romeo Oscar Durmanic, 21, since he was a newborn, she’s been locked in a dispute with the mortuary, which resulted in Romeo’s funeral being cancelled on Thursday.
The heartbroken woman and her partner, Lesley August, 49, say despite producing all the documentation required and identifying the young man’s body, they were refused access to his remains due to DNA testing.
“When he was just two days old, his mother came to me for a place to stay because she was homeless. I gave her a room and told she can stay as long as she needs,” says Berenice.
“Then on the second day, she went somewhere and never came back. I went to Child Welfare and told them what happened.