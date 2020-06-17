Mossel Bay community buries Naledi Phangindawo, murder accused to apply for bail

A 34-year old man accused of hacking to death his former girlfriend in Mossel Bay is expected to apply for bail today – a day after mother-of-three Naledi Phangindawo was buried. A former beauty queen, the 25-year old Naledi Phangindawo, who had moved to Knysna after obtaining a protection order against the accused, died from numerous wounds allegedly inflicted by a knife and axe. Mlondolozi Ntlangulela had allegedly lured her to his house under false pretences on the evening of Saturday, June 6. Ntlangulela, the father of two of Phangindawo’s three children, aged 2 and 4, fled the scene and later handed himself over to police in Lwandle, Strand. The Kwanonqaba community came out in numbers to support the grieving family, the SABC reported. Her friends, Vuyolwethu Mfumbe and Owena Smith, said: "We know under lockdown level 3 we're not supposed to gather in numbers, but we can't keep quiet.

"We are here to say no to gender-based violence. We believe that the first step is to admit that you are broken. As South African men we are broken from inside, so that is why there's this gender-based violence."

Phangindawo’s sister, Yashika, told the Cape Times a relative of the ex-boyfriend had called Phangindawo to drive him somewhere.

“She was hacked all over her body and face. We believe she was lured there because we found out the (relative) who called her to take her somewhere was there.

“He also knew my sister had a protection order against (the suspect), who was there,” said Yashika.

“My sister was very scared of him because last month he tried to get back with her.

“When she rejected him, he bit her on the chin and broke her finger. We will go to court. Hopefully he doesn’t get bail.

"He took away my best friend and a mother to three children she was working hard for. Her 6-year-old daughter took the news hard,” she said.