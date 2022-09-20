Mossel Bay family’s race against time to bring teacher’s body home before she is cremated in China

Durban – A Mossel Bay family is desperate to have the body of a loved one repatriated to South Africa. The Sixaxeni family is now hoping that a Back a Buddy campaign will raise enough money to bring Lusanda Lindokuhle Sixaxeni back home so she can be buried among her relatives.

If they are unable to bring Sixaxeni’s remains home, she will have to be cremated which is against the family’s cultural beliefs. Sixaxeni’s brother, Mandisi Sixaxeni, said the 27-year-old left for China in September 2019 where she taught English. “She could not find work in South Africa and chose to leave for China where she planned to teach English.

“She resigned on August 30 this year and was hoping to come back home after teaching for four years,” he said. Mandisi said they heard regularly from his sister however, between August 30 and September 5, they could not reach her. “We contacted her friends and people we knew in China and her friends found her in her flat.

“She was very ill. They rushed her to hospital and she passed on September 12. “We still have not been told the cause of death," he said. It is believed Sixaxeni was dehydrated.

The family claimed they reached out to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the SA Embassy for assistance. “They told us they don’t have a budget to bring her back,” Mandisi said. He said they received the documentation and would need R400 000 to bring Sixaxeni’s mortal remains home.

“We are Christian, but according to our culture, we do not cremate. “That’s what they will do to her if we do not bring her body back home. “No one in our family has been cremated.

“We do not believe in cremation,” Mandisi said. He said they are hoping to raise the funds within the next three to four weeks so Sixaxeni’s body can be brought home and she can be buried. Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, explained that they have been in contact with the Sixaxeni family.

"We informed them that Lindokuhle was ill and in hospital and informed the family of her passing. We are bound by policy which stipulates that we offer consular services for South Africans when they travel abroad and this does not include financial assistance," he said. Monyela said they have liaised with the family and issued all necessary documents which detail the family's options. "We also informed them that the other option is cremation and it is cheaper as the remains will be couriered back to South Africa and the costs are far less," he said.