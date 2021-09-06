Mostly cloudy weather in Cape Town today

The mercury will rise to 16 degrees in Cape Town and Paarl, to 17 in Langebaan and Worcester, to 18 in Malmesbury and 14 degrees in George, the weather service said.

Cape Town – It is expected to be mostly cloudy in Cape Town on Monday for a while, becoming partly cloudy then clear.

There is a 15 percent chance of rain in Cape Town. The weather is expected to have cleared in the city by the evening. Morning temperatures will be around 10 °C.

During the day, temperatures will reach a maximum of 16 °C in Cape Town. Low temperatures can be expected at night at around 10°C. Southerly winds will increase and strong gusts can be expected in the afternoon of up to 32km/h.

Sunny conditions can be expected in Cape Town tomorrow, with a high of 16 °C and low of 10°C.