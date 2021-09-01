Mother and son busted for drug dealing

Cape Town - A mother and son are expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. In a statement released on Wednesday, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Zinzi Hani said the suspects, aged 63 and 35, were arrested during an intelligence operation.

The operation was conducted by the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) in Cape Town in conjunction with Crime Intelligence(CI) and the Somerset West Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) after they received information on suspects who were allegedly cultivating cannabis at their residence in Arum Avenue in Somerset West on Tuesday. Hani said a search warrant was obtained and the premises were searched by officials. She said a hydroponic cannabis laboratory was uncovered along with cultivated cannabis under lights and fans.

“In total, the cannabis that was discovered comprised 85 cannabis plants, 21 capsules with possible THC in it, CBD oil and 100 grams of loose cannabis were seized with a street value of R49 600,” Hani said. She added that the mother and son were expected to appear in court on charges of dealing and cultivating cannabis. This is not the only mother and son duo who have been in trouble with the law.

Earlier this week, a 44-year-old mother and 25-year-old son appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court after they were alleged to have murdered Bonga Menzi, 40, in Zone 5 in Phelandaba, Thembalethu, near George on Saturday at about 8pm. Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that one of the witnesses to the attack called the police at 8pm. Police officers were immediately dispatched to the residence where the incident had taken place. “Upon arrival, members found the deceased, who had already succumbed to multiple injuries, with his head smashed. The witnesses then identified and pointed out the two suspects to members, who effected their arrests,” Pojie said.