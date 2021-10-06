Mother of four shot in face after going to buy eggs for family

Cape Town – Elsies River police are investigating the murder of a woman who was shot in the face after she had gone to buy eggs for her family. The body of mother-of-four Helesene Charles, 37 – whose children are six, eight, 12 and 20 years old – was found with a bullet wound on Monday evening.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police had responded to the incident in 12th Avenue in Leonsdale at about 8.13am. ’’They found the body of an unknown female who sustained a gunshot wound to her face. The victim, a 37-year-old female, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. ’’The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.’’

Family spokesperson Claudine Coleridge told Netwerk24 that residents at the crime scene believed the murder was gang-related and that they are too scared to say who it was. The eggs the gospel music lover went to bought was lying next to her body. “Here in Elsies River people are being shot daily. How can you live like this? Why are the people (culprits) never caught?’’ Coleridge said. Anyone that can shed light on the incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively share the information via the MYSAPSAPP.