Motorist critically injured after 4x4 hurtles down mountain

Cape Town – A man believed to be in his sixties was critically injured when his 4x4 crashed down the mountain at a viewing point above the Steenbras Dam in Mountainside in Gordon’s Bay. The motorist crashed at around 9.45am today when his Land Rover Defender allegedly breached a viewing point wall. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Wednesday: ’’At approximately 10h00, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Western Cape Fire and Gordon’s Bay EMS already in attendance. ’’Both services had already made their way down to the vehicle and had extricated the patient. ’’Once the man had been brought to the roadside, medics assessed the man and found that he was in a critical condition, having sustained several serious injuries.

’’The man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

’’The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.’’

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were injured this afternoon following a collision between a taxi and several cars on Chota Motala Road in Willowton, KwaZulu-Natal.

’’At 1pm, ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find several vehicles, including a taxi, parked in the middle of the road. Numerous people were found scattered around the scene,’’ said Meiring.

’’Medics assessed the patients and found that at least 10 people had sustained moderate to serious injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found.

’’The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.’’

IOL