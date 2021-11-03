Mowbray Cemetery launches a bursary fund

Cape Town - The Mowbray Cemetery, under the Moslem Cemetery Board, has announced the launch of the Mowbray Cemetery Bursary Fund for Students of Deen. The bursary fund was initiated by board chairman and TV show host Faizal Sayed, and inspired by the second deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) Shaykh Riad Fataar, who has made numerous requests for discussions surrounding the challenges faced by students pursuing their Islamic studies.

Sayed said the launch of this bursary comes as the cemetery board does not believe there are many bursaries for scholars pursuing their Islamic studies. “These students eventually serve the community and play a crucial role in societal development. The fund is strategic, from the perspective that it was established as a sadaqatul jariyah,” he said. Sadaqatul jariyah is the act of voluntarily making a long-term charitable contribution, that continues to benefit someone other than yourself.

Sayed said it is narrated through prophetic tradition that, in Islam, there are acts and deeds which lead to reward in this life and the thereafter. “Education and beneficial knowledge is one such act. Supporting the Bursary Fund for Students of Deen, as a charitable act on behalf of your loved one, is a unique and blessed act. Your support helps a student to complete his or her Islamic studies, while benefiting your loved one who has passed away, and is now in need of your dua (prayer) and charitable acts done in their names,” Sayed said. He said all registered institutions in the country will be listed as beneficiaries, as deserving students are vetted.

Fataar, who expressed his happiness on hearing of the launch of the bursary fund, said this was a defining project that will assist many students. “I express my extreme happiness on hearing the news,” he said. Advocate Shameemah Dollie Salie, a member of the cemetery board, said that to contribute to the education of a child, especially a child conducting their Islamic studies, is one of the most beautiful ways of ensuring continual reward for those who have passed on.

Members of the public are encouraged to contribute towards the fund. Those willing to contribute to the bursary fund can email [email protected] or call the Cemetery between 8am and 4pm daily on 063 399 0656. [email protected]