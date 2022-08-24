Mowbray Cemetery steps into the future as it embarks on geo-tagging grave sites

Cape Town --The Mowbray Cemetery in Cape Town is taking a step towards digitisation as it is currently undergoing surveying. The cemetery, which is operated by the Muslim Cemetery Board, is one of the most historic cemeteries and started the project about eight months ago. The project is being undertaken by Parker Surveys.

The land survey entails the generation of digital-terrain models, systematically locating graves, pathways, heritage sites and any other place of interest located on the premises. According to the chairman of the board Faizal Sayed, the cemetery has undergone numerous upgrades over the past two years. This includes raising the boundary walls, installing surveillance cameras, pathways, the construction of a ghusl (ablution) facility, prayer facilities, employment of security guards, upgrade of the kramat (shrine), and a complete overhaul of its offices and administration blocks. The Mowbray Cemetery is currently conducting a survey project to geo-tag the facility. Photo: supplied “The Geo-Tagging of graves appears to be central in taking the cemetery one step forward into the digital era to preserve our heritage and culture,” Sayed said.

The project is set to still undergo several phases before completion. Once finished, the cemetery will be able to be viewed in a geographical information system (GIS) format, where 3D imagery of Mowbray Cemetery will be presented. Cassiem Parker from Parker Surveys said some of the phases include mapping the cemetery in terms of its pathways, services as well as its trees and vegetation.

He also explained how this would bring ease to those visiting the site. “Field measurements are complete and we are currently in the process of capturing the location and details of graves. “We believe that our thinking is on par with the cemetery board in that one day a member of the public will be able to visit the cemetery, type in the details of a deceased and software will be able to lead you to the location of a grave,” Parker said.

Cemetery board member, Ayub Mohamed is excited about this latest project. “Most cemeteries are inundated with inquiries related to the location of graves and Mowbray Cemetery is a large cemetery. “This board is a very forward-thinking progressive board that has embraced the challenge and has taken the bold step with Parker Surveys.

“Giving people geo-spatial information in finding locations is a big step into the future,” Mohamed said. This will also enable the board to manage the cemetery using technology so a grave’s age and site availability will be made easier. The project is set to still run for many more months as the process involves the physical survey and capturing of thousands of grave sites. This will be followed by the digitisation of information and then providing platforms where the public, through online engagement on the cemetery's website and mobile application, will have access to selected information.