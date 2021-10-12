Much loved SABC staff member shot dead trying to protect woman at car wash

Cape Town – SABC staff members are in shock after one of their colleagues, Patrick Mgoqi, was murdered. Mgoqi, who was an electrical/mechanical technician and manager, was shot and killed at a car wash in Khayelitsha on Sunday night, the SABC reported.

It's believed the 47-year-old Mgoqi, who grew up in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, was trying to protect a young woman from being assaulted when he was killed. Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Lingelethu West Police had been called to the crime scene at about 8.40pm on Sunday. The police officers were informed that a 47-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds was rushed to a medical facility by family members, he said.

’’The victim was declared deceased on arrival by the medical personnel. The suspect fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and is yet to be arrested,’’ said Swartbooi. The motive for the attack is unknown. Lingelethu West police are investigating a case of murder. The SABC described Mgoqi as a loving and caring colleague who was dedicated to his work, family and friends, calling his death a great loss to the Western Cape region.

The public broadcaster said Mgoqi would be missed for his ’’cheerful character, playful nature and work ethic’’. Mgoqi leaves behind his mother, wife and three children, including those of his sister whom he cared for. Judging by the comments on social media after his death, Mgoqi clearly had a huge impact on many people’s lives.

A colleague of Mgoqi posted a picture of him on Facebook and wrote: ’’For Patrick Mgoqi who never stopped smiling on even his darkest days. ’’You were so kind to me, so skilled at what you did, and always a light in the hallways of the SABC. RIP my dear friend, I will miss you.’’ Another Facebook post read: ’’Patrick’s spirit was indefatigable. Through all the years he was battling a kidney condition he always showed up.

’’Even when he had a dialysis appointment later in the day, he’d be taking care of business, going about things at work with characteristic gusto. ’’I admired him for that. Thank God I said this to him when I had the chance. I had much love for this man. ’’I in return received much respect from him. He gave love and respect to everyone around him.’’