Murder victim’s family angry over ’lax approach to investigation’

Cape Town – A Ravensmead family has taken to Facebook to express their anger over the police’s handling of their relative’s murder case. Hilton Pieterse, 31, was beaten and had his head smashed with a concrete slab on 16 December by a group of alleged gangsters. The gruesome incident happened in Rose Street and he died in hospital the following day. “The police have not even visited my family yet,” says an angry Nosy Pieterse. “The murder weapon is still on the crime scene and the crime scene has been seriously compromised.

“The suspects are known to the family and to the police, but they are still roaming the streets of Ravensmead.”

SCENE: Brick used to kill man

Nosy says a cellphone was picked up from the scene, but the police are yet to collect it.

“A family member picked up a cellphone belonging to the killers. Nicknames of the killers were given to the police, but the police say they have no statements from us.”

Local CPF spokesperson Zelda Trantraal says they learnt about this case on social media and immediately approached the Ravensmead Police Station commander.

“The colonel's response was that Hilton was assaulted and taken to hospital and at the time an assault case was opened and after a week Hilton passed away at the hospital and the assault case was then changed to a murder case and there are no witness statements given as to who the perpetrators were, hence no arrest was made.

“The CPF, however, is not yet satisfied with the conduct of the investigation and is preparing a formal complaint for investigation in this matter.”

Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says: “Serious allegations are made against police, and the family is therefore encouraged to lodge an official complaint with the management of Ravensmead Police Station, so that an investigation can be launched.”

