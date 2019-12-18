Proud mom Marilyn Baatjies, 47, says her son’s heroic act resulted in her only being hit once in the leg as he literally dragged her to safety while ruthless gangsters “opened fire on women and children” in Algoa Court.
The mother of six says her son, Jontrivino, 21, risked his own life as he hauled her into a nearby house as gangsters continued to shoot indiscriminately in the busy court, which was filled with kids.
Marilyn says she was walking home shortly before 8pm when the shooting started.
“I was by my friend and came over to the court because someone told me there was a phone call for me,” the mom explains.