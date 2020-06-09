Naledi Phangindawo murder: 34-year-old man to appear in Mossel Bay court on Wednesday

Johannesburg - A 34-year-old man handed himself over to police in the Southern Cape in connection with Naledi Phangindawo’s murder, police said on Tuesday.

Phangindawo was killed on Saturday night after she attended a cultural function in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the suspect handed himself over to police in Lwandle on Sunday at about 6pm.

He said the suspect is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on murder charges.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim attended a cultural function at a residence that is situated in Adriaan Avenue, KwaNonqaba on Saturday evening, when she was called outside where the suspect was waiting to address her.

“Eyewitness reports reveal that the suspect attacked the victim with sharp objects described as a knife and an axe, without any warning. She was hacked all over her body, face and limbs,” said Pojie.

Pojie said the suspect fled the scene, while Phangindawo died enroute to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Youth, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Tuesday that violence against women and children was a shame in society.

"We should never allow gender-based violence to become a norm in our communities. How many more women, young girls and children must live with this constant fear of being attacked and violated? Women should not have to protect themselves from men. They have the right to feel safe."

On Tuesday night, a vigil was held for Phangindawo outside her home, where mourners lit candles and sang church songs.

pure evil my ccta now he is nowhere to be found leaving bihind two kids . we are here at their home to give preyer pic.twitter.com/VHAt1QvvHF — Lamla klaas (@lamzo_SA) June 9, 2020



