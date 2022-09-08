National Kidney Awareness Week: taking care of your health

Cape Town - As the nation observes National Kidney Awareness Week, a Cape Town family is urging members of the public to take care of their kidney health. This after the family has been struck by kidney disease more than once.

Five-year-old Faith van der Ross was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of one and has since been regularly visiting the Symphony Way Community Day Centre (CDC) in Delft for health care. Her aunt, Gleneez Domingo, said the little girl visited the local clinic to access support from her dietician with her mother. Faith’s mother, who has since died, was also diagnosed with kidney disease when she was a child and had a kidney transplant which was donated by her sister.

The aunt now takes Faith for her regular check-ups to ensure she maintains a healthy lifestyle. Dr Ryno Venter Snyman from Goodwood CDC. Picture: WCG With support from her grandmother, aunt and health-care workers like dietician Joy Williams, Faith is proof that it is possible to live with kidney disease. “Joy has always been a literal joy to go to with Faith. She’s very attentive and always ensures that Faith has the right diet to protect her health. She will always call to ensure that Faith is doing well and that she is eating the right food.

“She’ll ask, ‘Is Faith eating her porridge and other meals?’ Since receiving help from Joy and the Symphony Way CDC team, Faith has gained weight and is doing much better. Joy has never given up on Faith and our family is so grateful for the support. Don’t be afraid to get help at your local clinic,” Domingo said. The aunt has urged people not to take kidney health for granted and said education around the disease and healthy living is key. “My sister had kidney disease when she was only 2 years old. Many people may not realise how important it is to take care of their kidneys whether you’re born with an issue or not. We hear about it but may not fully understand the value of our kidneys.

Dietician Joy Williams shares some tips for healthier living. Photo: WCG “When Joy gives advice, I listen. I am living with one kidney and I do my best to take care of my health. Never forget the importance of drinking water and eating well,” Domingo said. Kidneys play a vital role in filtering the blood and removing waste products, toxins and extra fluid in our bodies. Dr Ryno Venter Snyman from the Goodwood CDC said many causes of kidney disease can be prevented, but there are causes that are inherited.

This means if a close relative has kidney disease, it would be more likely for you to get the disease. Snyman said chronic disease also plays a role in kidney health and this is why a healthy lifestyle is vital. “The importance is that we recognise these causes and then manage them. The most common causes in the public are poorly controlled blood pressure (hypertension) and poorly controlled sugar (diabetes) which can affect your kidney health.

“The good news is that we can protect our kidneys if we maintain good control over these two diseases. Other causes we also see would be severe urinary tract infections, blocked urinary tracts (prostate problems or renal stones), overuse of certain drugs, especially anti-inflammatory drugs like Ibuprofen, and heart failure,” Snyman said. He said kidneys can be protected by drinking enough water (eight glasses or about 1.5 litres) a day, using prescribed medication or over-the-counter medication as instructed and visiting local clinics for general check-ups to screen for diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Williams said it was important for people to eat a well-balanced diet which contained complex starches (brown bread and rice), lean protein, fresh fruit and vegetables and maintain a healthy weight with a recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.

She said monitoring salt intake and lifestyle is important, whether you’re living with kidney disease or not. Too much salt increases blood pressure, which increases the risk for stroke, coronary heart disease, heart failure and kidney disease. “The body needs salt to function as it helps regulate the body’s fluid balance and helps to maintain normal blood pressure. Unhealthy kidneys cannot excrete excess sodium and therefore it accumulates in the bloodstream, which causes the body to retain too much water and can cause high blood pressure, strokes and heart disease,” Williams said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults consume less than 5g of salt per day (just under a teaspoon), while it recommends the maximum intake for adults be adjusted downward for children from ages 2 to 15 based on energy requirements. A health-care worker should be consulted for more advice. Williams also shared tips on reducing salt in your daily diet.

She recommends: Not adding salt to food during the cooking process except when this is indicated by a dietician. Do not add extra salt to your food, instead use alternative flavourings that do not contain salt, such as herbs, pepper, curry, vinegar, onions, garlic, ginger and lemon juice.

Avoid salt-containing flavouring agents such as spices containing salt or stock cubes. Potassium products containing salt replacements should not be used as a replacement as too much potassium can be life-threatening to a person with kidney ailments. Check food labels for forbidden ingredients such as salt, sodium, monosodium glutamate (MSG), or any sodium-containing additive.

Food with high salt content should be restricted. Foods like viennas, cold meats, ham, hamburger patties, bully beef, beef and pork sausages. Instead, use unprocessed chicken, meat or fish, meatballs or other lean mince dishes or fresh or frozen fish products. Restrict salty snacks such as chips, salty biscuits, biltong or dried sausage, instead opt for Provitas or whole-wheat crackers, unsalted nuts, seeds and popcorn. “At the same time, habits such as smoking tobacco products or drinking alcohol can affect your kidney health.

“Smoking can also increase your risk for other diseases such as cancer, while regular or heavy consumption of alcohol can affect your kidney functioning. “You can access guidance from support groups in your community or your local clinics,” Williams advised. [email protected]