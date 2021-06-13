Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba dies

Cape Town - Following complications with his health, National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) Khaya Xaba passed away this morning. In a statement, the union said his passing is not only a loss to the national union but workers in general. The cause of death has not been made known yet.

He was described as a highly skilled and excellent communicator. “The national union is deeply saddened by his death and conveys its deep and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and comrades in the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM). We wish his family strength and courage in this period of dealing with this dark hour. “When members and workers were losing their lives due to the pandemic, it was Comrade Xaba through the union that was in the forefront in communicating and exposing the deteriorating conditions workers had to endure.

“Equally when the government had embarked on an agenda of weakening collective bargaining and reversing the gains and rights of workers, Cde Xaba spent his time articulating our positions and championed the interest of workers using his craft as a highly skilled and excellent communicator.” Xaba joined Nehawu in 2016 as a media liaison officer coming from the ranks of the Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA). The statement reads that due to his dedication, commitment and hard-work, he was promoted to the position of national spokesperson. “Cde. Xaba served in different structures of the Young Communist League (YCLSA) in Gauteng. He served as a District Executive Committee Member of the Young Communist League of South African Communist Party (YCLSA) in the Oupa Phasha District in Gauteng and was also elected as a Provincial Executive Committee Member of YCLSA Gauteng Province.