Neighbourhood watches may patrol after curfew, says Western Cape government

Parliament - Accredited neighbourhood watches may patrol their areas after curfew, the Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for community safety Albert Fritz said on Tuesday.

Fritz said those who have obtained permits from the department of community safety to perform the patrol during Covid-19 lockdown level 3, qualified to carry on doing so in terms of the regulation that pertains to the new night-time curfew that took effect on Monday.

The amended regulation gazetted on Sunday evening states that: "Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 9pm until 4am daily, except where a person has been granted a permit, which corresponds with Form 2 of Annexure A, to perform a service permitted under alert level 3, or is attending to a security or medical emergency.”

Fritz said the department has been issuing permits to neighbourhood watches since June 8, days after Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sehlahle Masemola gave the green light for the structures to resume operations as the country moved from lockdown alert level 4 to 3.

Fritz said it was important that neighbourhood watches continued to patrol after curfew began because criminals were active at night.