New GBV centre launched at Cape Town’s Victoria Hospital

Cape Town – A new Thuthuzela Care Centre has been opened at the Victoria Hospital in Cape Town. The launch of the centre was a joint effort between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Western Cape Health Department.

The centre will serve as a facility for victims to report cases and for the NPA to do the necessary collection of evidence to ensure successful prosecutions against perpetrators of sexual offences and gender-based violence (GBV) cases. The centre will be available to victims 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A new Thuthuzela Care Centre has been launched in Cape Town at Victoria Hospital. Picture: WC Health Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo attended the launch and said the centre demonstrated the commitment to provide dignified health-care services to women who had suffered violence, particularly sexual abuse.

“Despite the launch taking place during Women’s Month, (this) does not mean, women and the importance of women, should not be celebrated on a daily basis as GBV against women is a daily occurrence. “I want every woman to know that our services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and that because of Thuthuzela, they don’t have to wait in an emergency centre to receive care – they can come straight to here,” Mbombo said. Victims of abuse are cared for physically and mentally at these centres. Violence and abuse survivors are given care and counselling, also maximising the opportunity for the successful prosecution of the perpetrator.

A new Thuthuzela Care Centre has been launched at Victoria Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: WC Health Mbombo said the Thuthuzela centres were designed to offer hope in the face of the cycle of violence faced by women daily. Violence against women was a major public health problem requiring a wider system and societal response, she said. “We partner with Thuthuzela because we know women need these specialised health-care services due to the high levels of sexual abuse we see in our society, but this does not root out the problem.

“I am angered every day by these attacks on our women, and we need all members of society to come to the table to put a stop to GBV. “Our hospital statistics are showing the frightening reality on the ground, which our women are facing daily,” Mbombo said. From January 1 to August 25, data collected from emergency centres shows that:

9 595 women were treated for assault – 28% of patients treated at emergency centres. Women in the 15 – 45 age group were most often assaulted. The most common assault seen was blunt assault which accounted for 54% of cases, followed by sharp object assault which accounted for 29% of cases. From January 1 to August 29, the department’s FSP recorded 2 875 deaths from unnatural causes, of those 225 were women murdered through violent acts of which 104 were bullet wounds, 71 were sharp objects and 80 due to other causes. The month of August has seen 29 women die in the Western Cape from unnatural causes. “While across society there is much more that needs to be done, the TCCs (Thuthuzela Care Centres) are a good example of collaboration across various spheres of government to ensure we tackle this everyday plight of women and scourge together.

“The reduction of violence and trauma against women remains a challenge for our whole society to grapple with, and one which the Western Cape government takes extremely seriously and is determined to play its part,” Mbombo said. Residents affected by GBV are encouraged to visit any of the Thuthuzela centres across the province. Atlantis TCC, Wesfleur Hospital – 021 816 8537

George TCC, George Hospital – 044 802 4406 Heideveld TCC, Heideveld CDC – 021 699 3246 Karl Bremer TCC, Karl Bremer Hospital – 021 918 1321 or 021 918 1983

Khayelitsha TCC, Khayelitsha Hospital – 021 360 4570 or 021 360 4704 Paarl TCC, Paarl Hospital – 021 860 2521 Victoria TCC, Victoria Hospital – 021 799 1235