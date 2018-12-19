Cape Town - In what can be called a Christmas miracle, a newborn has been found in a plastic bag, floating in the surf at Sunrise Beach. The baby boy, who is now a month old, has been named “Sunrise”, and is currently being treated at Mowbray Maternity Hospital.

Authorities say on 16 November just after 6.30am, a female resident was taking a walk between Sunrise Beach and Muizenberg when she spotted the bag in the waves.

The woman mistook the bag for rubbish and wanted to discard of it, thinking it would pollute the ocean.

She opened the plastic bag and, to her shock, found the tiny boy inside, wrapped in a blanket.

Local fishermen heard the woman’s screams and came to her aid, calling the police and ambulance.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, explains: “Upon arrival at the scene, medical personnel treated a newborn male infant. The baby was stabilised on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, whereafter he was transferred to Mowbray Maternity Hospital. The infant is currently in a healthy and stable condition and still at hospital.”

It is not known whose child the baby is, or how he ended up in the water, but it is astonishing that the brave little fighter survived a watery grave.

Cops are now searching for the mother and have opened a case of attempted murder and concealment of birth.

Meanwhile, Cayla Ann Tomas Murray, spokesperson for Social Development MEC Albert Fritz, says social workers are working on the case.

“The baby is still in hospital and doing well,” says Murray.

“Social workers are aware of the case, and once the baby is [discharged] from hospital, will act in the child’s best interest and in accordance with the Children’s Act.”

She appealed to all parents who are unable to care for their children to approach the department or other designated child protection organisations for assistance: “There are options for temporary safe care - including foster care, as well as permanent options - including adoption,” she adds.

“The department also runs parenting support programmes for parents.”

Anybody with information about the baby is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Henry Abrahams on 082 522 1080.

Daily Voice