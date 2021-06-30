NGO’s services still available to GBV victims during new level 4 restrictions

Cape Town – Home is a dangerous place for victims of domestic violence and gender-based violence (GBV) – even more so under the adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions. This was apparent in the recent SAPS crime statistics, which confirmed the grim reality between the three months of the level 1 and adjusted level 3 lockdown.

However, GBV violence victims need not despair entirely as the MOSAIC Training, Service & Healing Centre will continue providing its services to domestic and sexual violence survivors as usual. The NGO has set up dedicated 24-hour WhatsApp helplines to monitor its clients’ access to police and court services during the lockdown, ensuring that services are not denied under the pretext of level 4 restrictions. A community mobilisation team has also been set up to assist with online services and monitoring client and home situations. Additionally, the NGO has activated ties with community leaders to enable direct links to homes and women in need of help

Nandipha Ganya, the programmes manager at MOSAIC, said their insights from previous lockdowns has informed the NGO's uninterrupted services approach. "Victims of domestic violence may be stuck at home with their abuser, with fewer opportunities to leave the house to get help... We will therefore be closely assessing the impact of this lockdown on women and monitoring how it will affect their ability to seek help," says Ganya. Commenting on the latest crime statistics, Ganya said: "The statistics showed that 1 643 people were murdered either in their homes or in the home of the perpetrator, while 4 900 people were raped in their home or the home of the rapist. From that figure, 570 rapes were domestic violence-related, with most cases (547) involving female victims."