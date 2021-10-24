Nkalakatha of the week: Patrons foot the bill for elderly women at Somerset Mall restaurant

When we go to restaurant, the last thing we expect is someone footing our bill, not to mention several people.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” Princess Diana

Patricia Scholtz Douries posted in the #ImStaying Facebook group about a beautiful and kind gesture she saw while working her shift at Café Mia in the Helderberg Centre in Somerset Mall.

“This weekend there was 2 elder woman. And opposite of them was another family. That family called me to ask me to put that table order on they bill. And not only them but we have a lot of people coming there and do the good deed. 2day and normally i did tell them personally THANK U. They're really appreciate it.. To see they faces when u tell them they bill is already paid. Is indescribable. Thank u to those awesome people hope they can read the post if they're on this group... #Imstaying,” Douries posted.

IOL